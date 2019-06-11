Khomas Basketball League to resume this weekend

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK – After last weekend’s hiatus, action in the Khomas Basketball League will resume this coming weekend, the league’s chairperson Nigel Mubita said yesterday.

Teams participating in the Khomas league had to take a self-imposed break last weekend due to the unavailability of courts at their usual participating venues. Besides the courts not being available, the league was halted due to school exams, which forced the withdrawal of many players from action.

There is a total of 16 male teams partaking in the league and seven women teams, including three men’s teams from outside Windhoek.

Lion BC are the defending men’s champions while Lions BC are the defending champions in the women league.

Lion BC are leading the pack in the league after amassing a total of 18 points from nine wins in all their league matches played so far, while Unam Wolves are second on the league with a single point separating them.

Bulldogs are at the bottom of the standings with zero points after failing to win a single match of their eight games, while Plaza Warriors are second from the bottom with eight points.

In the women’s league, BAS Falcons top the standings with a total of 11 points followed by Unam Sparks who are just a point behind them. Unam Cats are third trailing Unam Sparks with four points having lost two matches.

According to Mubita, the league and basketball in general has over the years shown a positive transition in the number of team participating when compared to previous years when they had about five teams taking part in the league.

The recent introduction of the sport at schools, Mubita believes, has also led to the sport gaining popularity in the country.

For this weekend, Unam Pacer will square off against TBA Blackswords and Plaza Warriors will take on Tsumeb Titans. One women match is on the cards this weekend, with The Legends taking on Unam Cats. Sunday will see Nust Blues facing Team Allies before the Bulldogs play Afro Stars later in the day.

Full Weekend Fixtures:

Saturday

The Legends vs Unam Cats

Unam Pacers vs TBA Blackswords

Plaza Warriors vs Tsumeb Titans

Sunday

Tsumeb Titan vs Team Allies

Zula Black Mambas vs Unam Pacers

TBA Blackswords vs Plaza Warriors

2019-06-11 10:57:31 15 hours ago