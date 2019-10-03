Khomas Nampol, Revivals retain NVF cups

WINDHOEK - The 2019 Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) Cup second and final rounds concluded at The Dome in Swakopmund over the weekend, with Khomas Nampol Volleyball Club and Revivals Volleyball Club again taking top honours in the men’s and women’s finals.

The much-anticipated men’s final turned out to be a walk in the park for the defending champions Khomas Nampol, who beat Namibian Defence Force (NDF) three sets to zero. Khomas Nampol started the game in high gear, which left their opponents struggling to match their pace throughout the entire match.

This was Khomas Nampol’s third year of winning the NVF Cup. The NDF secured second place while third place went to NamPower, who outplayed NAVY Volleyball Club from Erongo Region.

Revivals once again managed to retain their position as champions in the women’s category after battling it out against the Khomas Nampol women’s side, who secured the second place. DTS defeated the Happydu to claim third spot in the championship.

Khomas Nampol captain Messah Kambala and Revival’s captain Nokokure Kambatuku were both awarded Best Spikers of the tournament. NamPower’s Stevey Kangandjera and Happydu’s Rebekka Kandundu walked away with the Young Most Valuable Player awards.

Both winners in each category were awarded a cash prize of N$10 000, gold medals and a floating trophy, while the runners up got N$8 000 and silver medals, and the third place finishers collected N$5 000 and bronze medals, with all fourth placed teams receiving N$2 000.00 each.

This year’s final round was played under the theme “Namibia Volleyball Against Gender Based Violence” which saw four local schools joining all clubs for a street march that started from the Bank Windhoek Swakopmund branch to The Dome before the commencement of the games.

The tournament which comprises top teams from all five NVF affiliated associations inclusive of gender, allows teams to battle it out for a chance to represent Namibia at the annual Zone VI Club Championships, scheduled for Lilongwe, Malawi in December this year.

