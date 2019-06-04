Khomas Region’s N$2.4 billion development budget to surpass N$3 billion during MTEF

WINDHOEK – The Khomas Region, which is the seat of central government and where the capital city is situated, has been allocated N$2.437 billion for its developmental needs during the 2019/2020 financial year. But during the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) the region’s development budget is anticipated to reduce to N$2.373 billion in 2020/21 before increasing to over N$3 billion during the 2021/22 financial year.

Some of the most significant allocations for Khomas include N$263 million for the construction of the head office for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration which is being implemented through the said ministry.

Also notable in terms of the development budget is N$124.5 million set aside for the construction of a forensic laboratory in Windhoek to be implemented through the Ministry of Safety and Security. The same ministry is also expected to implement a N$55 million project for the construction of additional offices for the national police headquarters as well as an additional N$45 million to upgrade police stations. Other notable allocations through the Ministry of Safety and Security include N$10 million for construction work at Patrick Iyambo College, N$15 million for a Class C police station in Babylon and slightly more than N$11.4 million for the construction of headquarters and a central depot for Namibia Correctional Services.

At the Ministry of Defence the most notable development budget allocation for the Khomas Region is N$170 million to upgrade the Leopards Valley Military Base while just over N$125 million has been budgeted for research and development.

Meanwhile, the total development budget for the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture is N$17.4 million. This amount is intended to upgrade basic education facilities, renovate schools as well as dilapidated schools and upgrade Bravel primary schools.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry was not left out of the development budget and received N$15 million for green schemes. The agriculture ministry also received about N$2 million to renovate and upgrade its buildings, N$4 million to construct veterinary clinics, offices and accommodation as well as N$2 million to develop animal and plant health inspection centres at border entry points.

Sizeable allocations have also been made to the works and transport ministry with N$275 million dedicated for the upgrading to dual carriageway of 44km of the Windhoek to Hosea Kutako International Airport road, and N$174.5 million to continue rehabilitation of the Windhoek to Okahandja road. The transport ministry has also received N$108 million to upgrade Hosea Kutako International Airport as well as N$60.7 million to rehabilitate the Eros Airport runway, taxiway and apron extension.

Significant development budget allocations for the Khomas Region also include N$80 million to the National Planning Commission to be used for the 2021 population and housing census and N$25 million to the Ministry of Land Reform for the land purchase sub-programme.

