King Tee Dee, Sally nominated for AFRIMMA awards Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

Multi-award-winning musicians King Tee Dee and Sally are once again in the running for awards at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) set to be a virtual affair due to the Covid-19 pandemic to be held on 15th November 2020 in Dallas, Texas.

Themed ‘Destination Africa’, the nominations for the awards, which celebrates musical works, talents, and creativity around the African continent, were revealed last week.

King Tee Dee is nominated in the ‘Best Rap Act’ category, while Sally is vying for the ‘Best Female Southern Africa’ award respectively.

The two artists who have previously been nominated for the same awards took to social media to share the good news while fans were overjoyed and the congratulations have been flooding in for the hitmakers.

“This list is way too tough but at least I see Namibia’s name on there and that will make them go on Google and want to find out what is Namibia. Congratulations to Namibia for being on the list that is a big achievement,” said King Tee Dee the ‘Nuka’ hitmaker on Instagram.

Sally who won in the same category in 2016 was also stoked about her nomination, saying “Here we go again family, AFRIMMA 2020 nominated, waving our flag high.”

King Tee Dee will battle out for the music award with some of Africa’s music giants such as Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest, Master KG, and Jah Prayzah among many others.

Meanwhile, the best afro-pop winner for the Namibia annual music awards (NAMAs) 2020 will face stiff competition for the coveted prize from South African superstar, Busiswa, Sho Madjozi, Elaine, Shasha, and others.

This year’s nominees list features a range of renowned talents but also stars a host of new talents in the African music scene.

Voting is now open to the public on the AFRIMMA website and the winners will be announced during the awards ceremony.

- ashikololo@nepc.com.na



2020-09-18 12:40:53 | 1 hours ago