Kirchdorfer once again to rock Oktoberfest

WINDHOEK - As the countdown start towards the beginning of the popular Oktoberfest, October 26 and 27, one of the highlights of the entertainment menu is the original Oktoberfest band, the Kirchdorfer, all the way from Munich, Germany as the official band at the event.

The band travels every year to Namibia to keep festivalgoers dancing. According to the organisers, without this band, the Windhoek Oktoberfest will not be the same – a sentiment shared by many Oktoberfest fans. The band has performed at the Munich Oktoberfest (which is the largest cultural fair in the world, and draws up to 6 million visitors over the 10-day period) since 1994, and has so far done 100 tours in 17 countries, with 2500 concerts, and beholds a repertoire of more than 500 songs of a variety of genres.

Band member, Thomas Wohlschläger, says they are ready and excited to once again entertain the Windhoek Oktoberfest. “One of our highlights of every year is the Windhoek Oktoberfest! The event in Windhoek has always been a great event for us and we enjoy that we can entertain the people in Namibia with our original and authentic Oktoberfest Music, of course always 100 percent live. We love the people in Namibia - such a great audience! We are well prepared and the band will bring a big repertoire again to Windhoek including the newest Oktoberfest hits from 2018, with 13 musicians including two female singers, Chrissie and Julia,” says he.

Windhoek Oktoberfest committee member, Norbert Wurm, Kirchdorfer band is a significant contributor to the excitement and authenticity of the annual Windhoek Oktoberfest. The festival is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Tickets to the Windhoek Oktoberfest are available at any Pick & Pay (PnP) outlet in the country, or online through Webtickets. The website: www.oktoberfestnamibia.com can be visited for more information on the Windhoek Oktoberfest, as well as details on the Shazam #BeerForAYear competition.



2018-10-22 11:10:10 2 months ago