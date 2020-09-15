Kisting’s Romanian club wins CEC Bank Super League Otniel Hembapu Sports Khomas

Namibia’s rugby sensation Helarius Kisting’s Romanian club CSM Ştiinţa Baia Mare on Saturday defeated rivals SCM Timişoara to clinch the CEC Bank Super League following an intense action-packed final at the Noua Stadium in Braşov.

The final was a balanced affair, with thrilling action from both ends of the pitch which saw the score standing at 10-10 going into the changeover. In the second half, Ştiinţa came back much stronger and well organised, taking all their chances at the line to claim a historic 23-17 victory over rivals Timişoara to win the prestigious CEC Bank Super League.

With Saturday’s victory, Kisting’s Ştiinţa claimed its seventh super league title, following the successes of 2019, 2014, 2010, 2011, 2009 and1990. Also, the win saw Ştiinţa surpass Timişoara by the record number of trophies won, with rivals Timişoara currently sitting with six titles obtained in 1972, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

The 26-year-old Kisting, who joined Ştiinţa in the 2018/19 season, penned a two-year deal with the Romanian rugby giants, with his contract slated to lapse next year December.

Meanwhile, CSA Steaua Bucureşti won bronze after finishing third in the CEC Bank Super League after defeating CS Dinamo 33-13 (19-3), also on Saturday at the Noua Stadium. Tomitanii Constanța claimed fifth place with a 29-23 win over Cluj.

