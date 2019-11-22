KP Illest features on DStv festive campaign Strauss Lunyangwe Entertainment Khomas

WINDHOEK-Award-winning hip-hop artist, producer and songwriter, KP Illest, has become the first Namibian celebrity to feature in a major DStv campaign together with other African notable figures.

The hip-hop heavyweight announced on his Twitter handle on Monday that he was proud to be among the faces chosen to feature on the television campaign, adding: .”Very proud to announce that I am one of the FACES of the DSTV Festive Campaign along with my brother @ClintOnTheBrink This was a PAN African initiative and what an honour it was to shine with some of Africa’s brightest stars and represent my [country],” he wrote.

KP Illest told Entertainment Now! that Multichoice Namibia approached him with a proposal indicating that there could be something in the pipeline for him. Thereafter an agency from Zambia contacted him. “My team and I got the ball rolling when it finally got confirmed and I prepared for the shoot in Kenya,” he explained.

The artist said he felt that corporates are starting to work more with local artists, the major driving factor being the prevailing economic situation. “As we know local artists are more affordable than international acts, I also believe there is patriotism in the air, which has made them more willing to collaborate,” he pointed out.

Some other well-known personalities appearing in the add are Clint Brink,Sophie Ndaba, Mampi, HanC and Jackie Appiah, just to mention a few.

On the shoot, he said the experience was worthwhile as he networked well with the other cast and crew members, as they were from South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia, with him having them all on speed dial.

The ever so busy rapper released visuals to his new single titled ‘Papa G’ on Monday with director Reggie Films, giving fans a taste of what to expect when he finally drops his album ‘Faith & Favour’ today on all digital platforms.

He promised to do things differently this time around and not stick to the norm when it comes to promoting his new project. “Everything comes out on Friday (today) on CDs as well as digital platforms and we are going to have a few more goodies released with it as well. Just check my handles for more info,” he said.

If his debut album ‘Price of Ambition’ is anything to go by this lyrical genius will definitely deliver on this new body of work.



2019-11-22 09:13:55 | 16 hours ago