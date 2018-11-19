Krylov’s case transferred to High Court

WALVIS BAY - The rape and child trafficking case of the Russian marine pilot, Alexander Krylov (57), and his co-accused Anna Katrina Engelbrecht (27), has now been transferred to the High Court in Windhoek by the Prosecutor General.

Krylov and Engelbrecht are expected to make their first court appearance in Windhoek on February 14 next year. Krylov, out on N$40 000 bail is accused of immoral acts with five under-aged girls, including a threesome which also involved his co- accused. The duo’s case has been on the court roll for more than a year. However, it has now taken another direction when Magistrate Vicky Nicolaidis informed them on appearance last week, that it has now been transferred to the High Court.

Krylov’s also known as “Sir Alex” was arrested last October at Walvis Bay after a month’s investigation was launched by Nampol. His alleged sexual crimes, however came to light in September after a parent of one of the minors noticed that her daughter had been going missing for several days without a valid explanation. The girl later confessed that Krylov picked them up at Kuisebmond and took them to his flat in town, where they allegedly engaged in various sexual acts during the weekend.

Krylov, who has been living in Namibia for the past 15 years, has admitted to paying N$100 to the girls in exchange for sex. He also said that he was not aware at the time that the girls were under aged. According to him, he met the girls through his co-accused and was told that they were all above 16-years of age.

Krylov was also arrested in 2008, for allegedly kidnapping four minor girls that were playing in a street in Kuisebmond. He was alleged to have driven the girls to a nearby service station, where he was seen buying them sweet. However, swift action from vigilant residents, who spotted him on several occasions with young girls, tipped off the police, who then followed his vehicle and arrested him. He was granted bail of N$1,000 at the time, but the case against him was later withdrawn.

