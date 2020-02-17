Kukuri screenings kick off Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

In an effort to celebrate the 2020 Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) nominated film Kukuri, MultiChoice Namibia hosted the first screening in Windhoek on Thursday.

The event, which saw a variety of media and stakeholders in attendance, provided a platform for director Philippe Talavera and members of the cast and crew to share their experience with the

film.

In the presence of the director and lead actor George Antonio, the Kukuri team will have a free screening for the general public at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre in Windhoek this Thursday at 18h00.

On Friday, 7 February, it was announced that Kukuri was nominated in the Best Movie – Southern Africa category at the AMVCAs – the only Namibian film to be nominated this year. The Namibian public is encouraged to complete their registration to be eligible to vote for Kukuri. For more information, visit africamagic.dstv.com.

Voting closes at 00:00 on Saturday, 7 March 2020.

