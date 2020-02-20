Labour inspectors urged to improve service delivery Staff Reporter Business Khomas

The director of the Labour Inspectorate Directorate in the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation, Aune Mudjanima, has tasked all labour inspectors to improve their service delivery and once again secure trust among the Namibian people.

In her opening remarks at a three-day refresher course for labour inspectors countrywide at Grootfontein in the Otjozondjupa region on Tuesday, she said the ministry was inundated with complaints on a weekly basis that labour inspectors are not helpful, rude, do not care or are reluctant to do their work.

“We really need to improve in our dealings and do more for us to secure trust again among the Namibian people. Some are doing good and those we applaud,” she said.

Mudjanima highlighted that the Labour Act compels employers to provide basic conditions of employment to ensure that employees are not left in a destitute situation after they have fulfilled their part of the work agreement. She also emphasised the vital role of labour inspectors to safeguard and ensure that the Labour Act is complied with.

The three-day training also intended to equip labour inspectors with the necessary skills, improved unified understanding, to learn from each other and be in a position to create a strong team that works together irrespective of the geographical areas in which they operate.

They were also expected to craft ways to effectively inspect, control, manage and achieve their target during the three-day training.

Mudjanima expressed gratitude to all labour inspectors for the effort they have put into their work under the multitude of circumstances they have found themselves in, such as a lack of resources.

“Those who have been doing well, improvised and innovated ways that enabled them to perform, should share it with their colleagues. This is the platform so that what you have done can be emulated!” she said. The training that started on Tuesday ends today.



