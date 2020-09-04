Land provision crucial to flattening virus curve Loide Jason National Khomas

×

The councillor of Samora Machel constituency, Samuel Shivute, has urged the City of Windhoek to speed up the process of allocating plots to residents to address congestion challenges and ultimately curb the spread of infectious diseases such as Covid-19.

Shivute said residents are crammed in the informal settlements, especially in Goreagab, which has also been identified as a Covid-19 hotspot in Windhoek.

“If you come and visit those areas after 17h00, you will not believe that we are living at a time when Covid-19 exists.

There is no social distancing in those areas, especially where they sell tombo,” said Shivute, while adding that the allocation of plots would help improve the

situation on the ground. New Era observed residents on Wednesday morning not complying to the mandatory wearing of masks while in public places.

Children were also seen playing around together in groups. Shivute further said his constituency office has roped in volunteers from the community

to help educate and sensitise resident on the importance of adhering to measures aimed at combating Covid-19. “I have youth that agreed to volunteer to educate people and make them understand the danger of the virus. They are also educating them about the hepatitis E. Now, people are only talking more about Covid-19

and forget about hepatitis E,” he explained. - ljason@nepc.com.na

2020-09-04 11:00:27 | 19 hours ago