Learner starts dancing group

WINDHEOK – Lillian Gawases, 14, a Grade 8 learner at the Emanuel Shifidi Secondary School has started her own dance group.

Lillian is the founder and instructor of a dancing group, LJ & The Seven, which consists of eight members. She has been passionate about dancing since the age of five, and she has been training her group in hip hop, contemporary, musical theatre, step and tap. She started teaching and training fellow children how to dance when she was just 13 years old. “Fellow children are so inspiring to me, seeing them come out of their shells and grow over time is really encouraging and great,” says Lillian, adding that she will also introduce a lifelong passion, art and skills, with which she will build confidence, creativity and self-expression among other children.

Lillian enjoys training but she wants more than what she currently does. She is aspiring to be her own boss, to train other kids differently, participate more in competitions and create a family environment for every class. Lillian further aspires to owning her own dance company in the future with its own logo; and to market or publicise the dancing group on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and poster advertisements.

Her mission with for LJ & The Seven is to grow and provide dancers with exciting, inspiring and fun classes as well as encourage teamwork in a safe environment. Her advice to the youth is that they should follow their passions believing that age does not set any limitations to what you want to achieve. If you work hard and commit yourself whole-heartedly and effortlessly, then you will achieve amazing things.

2018-11-21 09:48:54 1 months ago