Learners observe National Arbor Day

Onesmus Embula

WINDHOEK – David Bezuidenhout Secondary School learners last Friday celebrated National Arbor Day under the theme, Plant trees to mitigate climate change and improve food security.

Observed the second Friday of October, it aims to create awareness on the fundamental roles of trees in environmental sustainability and socio-economic development. This year’s celebration, observed and recognised Pappea capensis (Kouboom, Jacket-plum) as tree of the year for its wide usage including its edible fruits which are used to make jellies, alcoholic beverages and vinegar. The Pappea capensis however has limited distribution, with a significant distribution in the drier Karoo of southern Namibia, mainly in //Kharas region and extends into South Africa.

Speakers at the occasion pleaded with learners and further extending to all Namibian citizens to re-dedicate themselves to tree planting, protection and conservation as well as ensuring sustainable use of trees and embracing a habit of tree planting not just on Arbor Day, but throughout the year.

