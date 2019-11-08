Learners rescue baby from pit latrine Loide Jason National Khomas

WINDHOEK – A newly born baby, who was allegedly dumped by her mother in a pit latrine of a local school, is recovering well in the Outapi District Hospital. Learners at Ombundamuti Combined School made the shocking discovery at around 15h00. It appears the baby was dumped around 06h00 in the morning. Omusati police spokesperson Inspector Lineekela Shikongo explained that the pupils heard the cries of a baby when they visited the ablution facilities to relieve themselves. They alerted the principal, who called the police to the scene. “Information received is that the suspect allegedly gave birth on her own to a healthy baby boy at the house where she is employed as a domestic worker, but failed to report it to anyone. She then purportedly walked to the pit latrines of Ombundamuti Combined School, where she threw the baby down the latrine,” said Shikongo. The police inspector noted that a combined effort from the police and community members worked tirelessly to break through the pit latrine and managed to rescue the baby boy alive. The suspect, a 24-year-old, believed to be an Angolan national was arrested. She is currently admitted to the Outapi hospital under police guard and is expected to make a court appearance as soon as she is discharged. The baby was immediately rushed to the same hospital and is now in a good condition.

2019-11-08 07:17:33 | 4 hours ago