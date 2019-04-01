Leaving Neverland documentary airs on DStv

WINDHOEK – The much-debated two-part documentary titled Leaving Neverland is a global hot topic at the moment, and DStv customers across Africa had a taste of the documentary over the weekend. The documentary is said to have taken the world by storm.

Just a few weeks after its controversial premiere in the United States (US) at the recent Sundance Film Festival, Leaving Neverland was also screened across two days on M-Net City, DStv channel 115 on Saturday (March 30) and Sunday (March 31).

Directed and produced by five-time BAFTA-winner Dan Reed, the four-hour documentary unpacks the story of two individuals: James Safechuck and Wade Robson, now adult men in their 30s, who befriended Jackson at the ages of ten and seven respectively.

Through gut-wrenching interviews with Safechuck and Robson, as well as their mothers, wives and siblings, Leaving Neverland crafts a portrait of sustained abuse, and explores the complicated feelings that led both men to confront their experiences after both had a young son of their own.

Playing out against the backdrop of our collective experience, the film documents the value of breaking silence, even when it implicates a powerful and revered figure.

“Bringing Leaving Neverland to African screens was testament to the fact that DStv brings the most compelling content to the continent as quickly as possible,” says MultiChoice Namibia’s Managing Director, Roger Gertze.

“Please note, however, that the documentary is not suitable for younger viewers as it contains strong language, discussions of self-harm and graphic descriptions of child sexual abuse.”

Among the line-up of channels which have already acquired the documentary are Network Ten Australia, DR Denmark, VPRO Netherlands, SVT Sweden, ProSieben Germany, Channel One Russia, VRT Belgium, NRK Norway, TVNZ New Zealand, Discovery Italy, DBS Israel, Amedia Russia, YLE Finland, Fox Asia, Front Row Middle East, RUV Iceland, M6 France, HBO Latin America, HBO Portugal, Movistar + in Spain and HBO CEE.

Additionally, there are a considerable number of deals which are currently in the final stages of negotiation.



