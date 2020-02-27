Let’s stop the blame game … Namundjebo-Tilahun begs fellow MPs in maiden speech Kuzeeko Tjitemisa Front Page News Khomas

New Swapo parliamentarian Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun has called on fellow legislators to end the blame game and work hand-in-hand as lawmakers to improve the current status of the country’s ailing economy.

Delivering her maiden speech in parliament on Tuesday, Namundjebo-Tilahun told lawmakers that it is important they end the blame game to focus on critical issues affecting Namibians.

“If we continue on a ‘them and us’ path, it will take us very long to get this economy fixed,” she said, adding that there is no option but unite, as the country faces a common enemy in the form of unemployment and poverty, among others.

She said as lawmakers, MPs have an obligation to exercise oversight functions in as far as compelling the executive arm of State to implement suggested bold interventions, which will stimulate economic activities and generate a positive growth on the economy.

“In this critical time of severe economic depression in our country, our legislature will fail in its duty if it does not hold special sessions dedicated to supporting the government to speed revival of our economy by providing sound advice to the executive on the specific intervention, which is required to achieve sustained economic growth,” she said.

In addition, she said, lawmakers have a responsibility to ensure Namibians are educated and skilful.

“We cannot expect our youth to create or take advantage of opportunities if they are not provided with adequate skills and support to do so. It is our duty to ensure that Namibia succeeds to transform itself into a highly-skilled nation, able to innovate and produce world-class products that can compete on the international markets,” she said.

“But it is a fact that innovation is mostly driven by skills – and without adequate skills, we cannot expect our youth to help us in this aspect.”

Namundjebo-Tilahun says she took note of both President Hage Geingob’s New Year’s message and the opening of Cabinet statement, and she concurs with the head of State’s vision to revitalise the country’s economy.

