Letshego Bank sponsors National Youth Games … second edition slated for next year

WINDHOEK – Letshego Bank Namibia yesterday became the first corporate to throw its weight behind the second edition of the annual Namibia National Youth Games, when it announced a sponsorship of N$135 000 towards the successful hosting of the event.

The second edition of the national multi-sport youth games will take place next year December in Windhoek but the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) is wasting little time as it has already started sourcing funds to stage the games next year.

First to respond to the NSC call for financial assistance was Letshego Bank Namibia, which yesterday came on board with a N$135 000 sponsorship. NSC Chief Administrator Freddy Mwiya said Letshego’s financial contribution will go a long way in ensuring that the hosting of the second youth games is a reality.

Letshego’s representative Jacques Louw expressed the bank’s happiness to be part of the youth games, saying Letshego always strives to be part of initiatives and platforms that empower and uplift the youth.

The inaugural edition of the youth games, which were also held in Windhoek this year, attracted hundreds of young athletes who competed in various sports codes such as football, netball, volleyball, basketball, boxing, tennis, judo, athletics, para-athletics and swimming.



2018-11-21 09:55:06 1 months ago