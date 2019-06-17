Liberation veterans get office in Oshana

OSHAKATI – The Department of Veterans Affairs in the Office of the President on Friday ingurated its regional office in Oshana to serve its 2 659 veterans as well as marginalised beneficiaries and people with disabilities.

The office was constructed at a cost of N$11 million between 2016 and 2017.

Previously, the staff operated from a small office at the Oshakati Town Council.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister in the Presidency Martin Andjaba said the office signifies government’s commitment to bring services closer to the people.

“This is testimony of the fact that our government remains committed to bring services closer to the people, especially the less privileged and formerly disadvantaged members of our society who find it difficult to access services meant to mitigate challenges affecting their daily lives,” said Andjaba.

The office will provide services such as monthly grants, project funding, housing and medical assistance, education and training grants, counselling services, funeral assistance and erection of tombstones, amongst others.

In addition to bringing services closer to the people, Andjaba said the office will in the long run contribute to cost savings from the government when all the three components under the office are eventually accommodated under one roof.

Andjaba said the office is aware of complaints of the derailed process to implement veteran projects.

But Andjaba said the office has been doing its best to reduce the backlog despite the meagre resources available.

He said that benefits are paid out based on the availability of funds.

“In this context, I call upon the veterans of the liberation struggle to exercise patience as we make every effort to ensure that the plight of our veterans is addressed,” said Andjaba.

Andjaba further said that although there has been a decline in the budget, the office of veterans affairs has been paying out its monthly grants unhindered.

He added that the office has embarked upon prioritising the payment of individual projects of elderly veterans.

