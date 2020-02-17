Life in prison for girlfriend killer

The Windhoek High Court last week sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his girlfriend by stabbing her multiples in Aroab in 2017.

Rodney Ricardo Rooi (30) was sentenced to life imprisonment on a charge of murder read with the provisions of Domestic Violence Act, and six months for attempting to obstruct the course of justice. The conviction is a result of him being found guilty last year of killing the mother of his child and girlfriend Brigitta Smith (19) on 26 February 2017.

“On the interest of society, the message is very loud and clear: defenceless woman and girls have to be protected at all cost. Those who find themselves convicted of ending the lives of their female partners in a domestic setting have to face the wrath of the law,” said Acting Judge Alfred Siboleka.

During the late-night hours of 25 February or the early morning hours of 26 February 2017, Rooi went to the deceased at the residence of her mother in the New Extension location in Aroab in the district of Keetmanshoop and asked her to accompany him back to his residence to spend the night, but she declined.

He then stabbed her several times (approximately seven times) with a knife, where after he fled the scene and hid the knife in the ground with the intent to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

The victim was taken to a nearby medical centre but died shortly after arrival due to a loss of blood caused by a stab wound to the heart.

Rooi was previously convicted for rape on 12 march 2017 and served four years imprisonment. On 3 December 2015, he was convicted of common assault and was sentenced to two months imprisonment. The court once more sentenced Rooi on a charge of common assault on 26 May 2016, where he was sentenced to six months imprisonment. On 18 October 2016, Rooi was once more convicted on a charge of common assault and was convicted to six months imprisonment.

All of Rooi’s convictions were committed on the deceased prior to her being killed by him on the said date. The two were in a seven-year-relationship.

“The period of two years and six months that the accused spent in prison before finalisation of his case have been outweighed by the multiple stab wounds he inflicted on his defenceless victim,” said Judge Siboleka.

