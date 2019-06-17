Life sentences for Swakopmund murderers

WINDHOEK - Kingsley Dausab, 44 and Michael Tsowaseb, 41, two men convicted of mutilating the private parts of a woman after they murdered her in 2005, were sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday by Windhoek High Court Judge Nate Ndauendapo.

The judge said that the duo is not fit for life amongst decent human beings when he delivered his judgment.

“What makes it more aggravating is the fact that they went ahead and mutilated her dead body to satisfy their evil desires,” said the judge.

He further said that this kind of crimes is becoming all too prevalent in the country and it should not be tolerated – not by the courts and definitely not by society.

“Society is crying out for vengeance and the courts will be amiss if they do not adhere to society’s call for help,” Judge Ndauendapo stressed.

He went on to say that crimes of this nature will be dealt with severely by the courts and harsh sentences will be imposed not only to deter the convicts, but similar minded members of society as well.

Judge Ndauendapo further said that the murder was senseless and deprived two young children of the care and love of their mother.

He further agreed with the sentiments of the prosecutor, Advocate Erich Moyo that the deceased was only killed because she was a woman who the two accused thought was their play thing.

Dausab and Tsowaseb were convicted of killing 34-year-old Menesia Owoses at Swakopmund during the night of September 3 to 4, 2005.

They were charged with murder, rape, violating a dead body and theft in June 2011, but their trial has been disrupted by delay after delay.

Both were convicted of murder, acquitted of rape, but convicted of violating a dead body by Judge Ndauendapo in the Windhoek High Court.

Tsowaseb alone was also convicted on a second charge of theft for stealing a wall clock.

The judge found that the evidence was insufficient to sustain a conviction of rape, but that the state adduced sufficient evidence that they murdered the deceased.

According to the indictment, the pair gang-raped and killed Owoses. She died as a result of strangulation and they then violated her body by cutting/stabbing her neck and private parts with a broken bottle, beating with a stone or other objects and by inserting an object into her private parts and by having sexual intercourse with her corpse.

Both men pleaded not guilty at the start of their trial on March 31 last year.

They have spent more than 10 years in custody awaiting trial.

Judge Ndauendapo further said that the string of previous convictions proved against both accused is an indication that they have no respect for the law and they should be removed from society for a very long time.

He sentenced them to life imprisonment on the murder convictions and one year each on the other charges, but ordered that the sentences on the violation of a dead body and the theft run concurrently with the sentences on the murder conviction.

Dausab was represented by Braam Cupido from the office of Boris Isaacks and Tsowaseb by Mese Tjituri.

