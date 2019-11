Little Tots Learning Spots daycare Emmency Nuukala Youth Khomas

Little Tots Learning Spots daycare centre in Windhoek held its annual fun day recently. The children aged between 0 and 6 years spent the day with their parents, teachers and family members partaking in various sports activities. At the end of the day the children were each awarded chocolate medals. Situated at 9 Ugab Street, Eros in Windhoek, the centre was founded in 2017.

