Local acts out to jazz

Onesmus Embula and

Kae Maṱunḓu-Tjiparuro

A Jazzy mood is all over the capital in anticipation of one of the Mecca musical events of the year in Namibia, the Windhoek Jazz Festival tomorrow at the Independence Stadium in Olympia.

And the mod cannot be misplaced with some of the local Jazz musical acts, notably Sigera and Sussy Eises, upbeat about jazzing the night, and Jazz lovers and the country. “We have been rehearsing for the past three month now, so we are ready to jazz this Saturday night”, says CK, a member of the Jazz ensemble. CK further promises a remarkable show to be remembered in a long time stating “our jazz rapture is different from the rest and jazz lovers should look out to that experience”.

“Through the Windhoek Jazz Festival, I hope to thank my loyal fans for their unwavering support throughout 2018. Hopefully they will appreciate the surprise gesture I will be extending to them by way of the inclusion of additional international artists and vocalists as part of my band,” says an ecstatic Sussy. “It is an absolute honour to be sharing the stage with fellow Namibian musicians Elemotho, who inspires me, as well as Lize Ehlers and the Sigera Jazz Band to name but just a few” adds Sussy.

They are performing songs from her award-winning album and will do covers of popular songs. The inclusion of additional international artists to form part of the Suzy Eises band has been made possible through the support of the Klein Windhoek Guesthouse.

The seasoned event comprises an interesting line up of three international acts and seven local jazz philanthropist and can thus be seen as a glitzy and glamorous jazzy night.

The other local acts are the versatile Lize Ehlers; singer Sedney Haufiku; vocalist Percival Anthony Rinquest and the dynamic Namibian Afro jazz piece, Damas Fusion, as well as Elemotho, known for his infectious energy that makes listeners want to smile, cry and dance all in one and at once. The international line up act comprises of South African Afro-Soul and R&B singer, Zonke; the three-member South African acapella group nominated for the prestigious BET awards for Best International Act – Africa in 2015, The Soil, consisting of members: Buhlebendalo Mda, Luphindo Ngxanga and Ntsika Fana Ngxanga. Catarina Duarte, known for her warm and cozy musical reunion that reverberates throughout the audience is also expected to grace the stage from abroad.

“The city has received positive feedback from the public regarding the artist line up, most people have bought their tickets to secure their seats already, so we are looking forward to a fun-filled atmosphere on Saturday night,’ says City of Windhoek public relations officer, Lydia Amutenya adding that ticket sales have been booming. And security is tight. “We have hosted this festival for the past six years and we have never compromised our safety and security, so we want to maintain the status quo”, she emphasises.

Tickets are available at CompuTickets outlets and Shoprite and Checkers countrywide selling for N$250, but N$300 at the door. Tickets can also be acquired through a Standard Bank free-to-use PayPulse App.

2018-11-02 11:11:11 2 months ago