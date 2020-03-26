Local company empowers //Kharas youth

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP - Eighteen young people from //Kharas have grabbed with both hands an opportunity to work for a local company, Hennima Investments. Hennima is under Hektas Investments. New Era spoke to some members of the group to find out how this golden opportunity has turned around their fortunes. Juritha Kooper (30) said she started as a cleaner late last year at Hektas Holdings, but through her willingness to learn upgraded herself and was then transferred to the sewing section.

“I am now in the process of being trained to print logos on garments manufactured at the shop,” she added. Kooper went on by stating that she is taking care of her old-aged parents with the income she receives monthly. “I am furthermore very thankful for the opportunity that allows me to contribute towards our country’s economy,” she continued. The young lady is also aspiring to work her way up in the structures in order to be a qualified fashion designer at the end of the day. To her counterparts, she encouraged them to grab opportunities such as these with both hands should it come in their lives. “It is very difficult in today’s life to get a job, but by securing one you can then abstain from evils like substance abuse which at times is caused by boredom,” Kooper further reasoned. Another employee who preferred to speak anonymously informed New Era that he is a rehabilitated offender who decided to turn to a new page in life. “I regard this opportunity of employment as the basis of my aim to prove that I can become a useful citizen again,” he said.

The employee is currently dealing more with the maintenance and repair of machinery used at the factory and feel this keeps him busy, not returning to his old habits. He then advised today’s youngsters to think carefully before making choices in life. “Always strive to choose the correct friends in life, do not submerge to peer pressure and most importantly abstain from substance abuse because these are the breeding grounds for crime,” he strongly emphasised. Former industrialisation minister Tjekero Tweya during a previous visit at the factory reminded employees to be serious and appreciate these employment opportunities granted. He furthermore told them that through this they can now became productive citizens with dignity who can then care for themselves and their dependants.

