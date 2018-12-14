Local movie looks at GBV

Onesmus Embula

A local movie, Tick Tock, aimed at raising awareness against Gender Based Violence (GBV) was launched last Friday at the American Cultural Centre to a full house.



The movie is a short film of about 25 minutes focusing on GBV by encouraging abuse victims to get out. The movie was funded by the Konrad Adenauer-Stiftung, and produced and facilitated by Women’s Action for development (WAD). At the premier, the guests were entertained by award winning musician Micheal Pulse, alongside the likes of Enchante who left the crowd craving for more.



Tick Tock follows the life of Anna (played by Ebba Shambwila), a young strong woman who is in a relationship with a partner (played by Adonis Jossobs) who is constantly finding ways to undermine and abuse her,” informs producer, Glenn-Nora Tjipura.



The movie is produced, written and directed by Glenn-Nora Tjipura and Ndakalako Shilongo. After the screening, the gathering engaged in an open discussion on what society should do to combat and approach the GBV crisis happening nationwide.

Glenn-Nora Tjipura further assured that the movie be screened on Namibian Broadcasting Corporation.





