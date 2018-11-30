Local procurement forum slated for next week

Maihapa Ndjavera

WINDHOEK – The Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust), in conjunction with Engineers Without Borders Canada – Mining Shared Value (EWB-MSV), and the Canadian International Resources and Development Institute (CIRDI) is scheduled to host a forum on supporting effective mining local procurement strategies and best practices. The forum is slated for next week Wednesday at the NUST Hotel School in Windhoek.

Vice President and Managing Director of Dundee Precious Metals, Zebra Kasete, is one of the invited guests who are to host a panel discussion on key barriers to unlock local procurement in the country. Kasete is also expected to make a presentation on the future of promoting local procurement.

Both CIRDI and MSV-EWB released a report early last year that examined the relationship between local procurement regulations and mining company practices in the South African and Namibian mining sectors. Both these institutions believe it is time to build on this research and explore the next steps, based on the findings and recommendations in order to sustain the results and impact of the project.

The primary purpose of next week’s forum is the exchange of knowledge to receive local narratives from suppliers and mining companies with regard to local procurement. The forum also aims to strengthen the foundation for organisations to further local procurement research to support mining regulators and company practices, as well as to increase the development related impact of the report and the sustainability of the project’s results.

Potential topics for the forum include: what local procurement opportunities exist; what the key barriers are to unlock local procurement; and how consistent information on procurement demand from the mining industry can unlock local purchasing.

Expected participants at the forum include the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development, the Ministry of Mines and Energy, mining companies, associations, suppliers, supporting organisations and research institutions such as Nust, Unam and the Institute for Public Policy and Research.

