Long Course, Aqua Pentathlon attracts 180 swimmers

WINDHOEK - One-hundred and eighty swimmers participated in the Fifth Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala and the Aqua Pentathlon, held over the weekend at the Olympia Municipal Swimming Pool in Windhoek.

Hosted by the Namibia Swimming Union (NASU), the Fifth Long Course saw 81 swimmers participate in 285 events, while the Aqua Pentathlon had 99 swimmers in 406 events. Although there were no records broken – a great many swimmers improved their personal best times.

Despite the cold temperatures, both in and out of the water, swimmers were ready and prepared to compete. Top swimmers for the day in the Long Course Gala were Ryan Steyn, Ariana Naukosho, Oliver Durand, Maya Stange, Mikah Burger, Joanne Liebenberg, Martin Oosthuizen and Matthew Gertze. Steyn won the Boys 8 and under age groups in 50 metre (m) Breaststroke, Freestyle and Backstroke events. Naukosho dominated the Girls’ 11 to 12 age group as she comfortably won the 50m Breaststroke, 200m Freestyle, 200m Butterfly and 50m Backstroke. Durand put in outstanding swims, which saw him win the Boys’ 11 to 12 age group’s 200m Freestyle, 50m Freestyle, 200m Butterfly and 50m Backstroke. Stange won the Girls’ 13 to 14 age group’s 50m Breaststroke, 200m Freestyle, 50m Freestyle and 50m Backstroke.

Burger won the Boys age group’s 50m Breaststroke, 50m Freestyle and 50m Backstroke. Liebenberg won the Girls’ 15 to 16 age group’s 50m Breaststroke, 200m Butterfly and 50m Backstroke. Oosthuizen dominated the Boys’ categories’ 50m Breaststroke, 50m Freestyle and 50m Backstroke. Gertze also put in great swims as he won the Boys’ 17 to 18 age group’s 50m Breaststroke, 200m Freestyle and 50m Backstroke. The Aqua Pentathlon started with perfect swimming weather and swimmers competed for first, second and third places. In this event, swimmers were required to swim all five strokes: 100 m each of Backstroke, Freestyle, Breaststroke, Butterfly and a 200 Individual Medley.

The fastest accumulated times for the five events per swimmer determined the winner of each age group. Ronan Wantenaar won the Senior Victor Ludorum, followed by Jose Canjulo and Mikah Burger in second and third place respectively. Hannah Murphy attained the Senior Victrix Ludorum, with Viktoria Ellmies and Tiana Esslinger coming in second and third place.

Ryan Steyn walked away with the Junior Victor Ludorum, followed by Eliphas Nakalele and Quinn Ellis. Jessica Humphrey won the Junior Victrix Ludorum, while Lilia Ellis won second and Ariana Naukosho and Alexandra Kapapa, shared the third spot.

