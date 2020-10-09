Looming battles in Trustco NTA junior tournament Maurice Kambukwe Sports Khomas

The Namibia Tennis Association (NTA) in collaboration with Trustco Group Holdings will this weekend host another exciting junior tournament at various venues across the capital, with matches starting today until tomorrow. This is the second competition where the NTA collaborates with Trustco Group to host a junior tournament of this kind. This weekend’s tournament will be staged at the police courts, CTC courts, DTS and SKW courts.

In a statement, Trustco’s head of public relations and corporate communications Neville Basson said the country’s junior tennis players have endured lots of difficulties this year, with many tournaments and matches either being cancelled or postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 regulations.

“In the midst of it all, the junior players did not hold back on their training nor their competitiveness, regularly turning the tables on each other, with not one player dominating tournament circuits noticeably throughout this year. Our tennis players have shown that not even a pandemic or unusual conditions can deter them from reaching their full potential. We, as Trustco, will be with them all the way in reaching the pinnacle of their potential in a very difficult year,” said Basson.

Meanwhile, NTA’s chairperson of the junior tennis committee Santie van der Walt thanked Trustco Group Holdings for their continued support in ensuring the younger athletes are granted an opportunity to showcase their talent. “Trustco has always been a trusted partner year in and year out, making sure that top quality players come through the ranks. This is for sure quite an appetizer for the final Trustco Junior Masters tournament that will follow in less than a month. Thank you once again Trustco, your visionary investment in the youth is surely paying dividends on the courts,” said Van der Walt, who urged all players to continue abiding by Covid-19 rules and regulations.

