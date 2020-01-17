LPM celebrates Keetmans victory Staff Reporter National Karas

KEETMANSHOOP - The Landless People’s Movement (LPM) says voters have been yearning for social and political change. The new kids on the block surprised many by winning the Keetmanshoop Urban by-election on Wednesday, after over 1 900 residents voted for Maxie Minnaar.

“We were campaigning non-stop since last year whereby we organised the community towards restorative justice and economic transformation,” explained local leader Antonio Stuurman. The movement member added that they succeeded in convincing supporters to make a change in choosing their leadership through proving to them that LPM ‘are their only vehicle of change.’

With regard to challenges and obstacles experienced, Stuurman firstly concur that the process was fair and transparent, but raised concern that the finalisation of results at the public library hall polling station has been delayed without explanation from ECN officials. “We will continue to establish a community-centred type of leadership, thereby ensuring a constant platform for open communication with the community,” said Stuurman. Swapo //Kharas regional coordinator Matheus Mumbala said the party will respect and accept the outcome of the process.

“We are doing so based on the very strong democratic principles we always enforced,” he said. Mumbala further gave the assurance that they did not receive any reports regarding irregularities of the said elections. “We will not sit back but fight in a political manner to regain the Keetmanshoop Urban constituency councillor seat.”

