LPM promises to lead with love and honesty

Karas

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP - Sebeteus !Guiteb, the Landless People’s Movement candidate for the upcoming by-election in Otjiwarongo, says the political party has been observing for too long how nepotism and political patronage have led to many Namibians being sidelined and excluded.

He made these remarks during a press conference held at the central town last weekend. “We will be honest about our shortcomings and provide a non-partisan effort in the way a government is supposed to work,” the nominated candidate assured supporters.

He added that, if voted into power, LPM would ensure that services be rendered to all inhabitants of the Otjiwarongo constituency.

“We furthermore assure that all Namibian citizens’ matters/problems will be valued regardless of race, ethnicity, social standing or political affiliation,” he said.

In terms of the plight of the elderly within the constituency, !Guiteb said LPM has a dedicated social programme in place.

“We will ensure that more pay-points are set up for them since it is unacceptable that they (pensioners) are currently served by only two pay-points when receiving their grants.” He also said the party, in consultation with relevant stakeholders, will find ways and means to write off municipal debts of elderly citizens.

“As a political movement we will strive to restore the dignity of our community through working closely with central government for the establishment of a drug and alcohol abuse rehabilitation centre in the constituency,” he pledged.

Speaking on the rural to urban migration challenges faced by the constituency, !Guiteb promised that title deeds would be issued to ‘illegal’ plot owners in urban areas under a LPM leadership.

He said LPM would work on various projects to unleash the economic potential of the region. “A hydrophobic irrigation scheme is one such initiative that can create a significant number of jobs and furthermore provide food security for vulnerable families in the informal settlements.”

He also promised that LPM would continuously engage and consult with the residents of Otjiwarongo as they strongly believe in public dialogue. “Otjiwarongo constituency under LPM shall witness socio-economic development, political renewal and the deepening of democracy,” said !Guiteb.

!Guiteb is standing against independent candidate Erastus Mbumba and Swapo’s Marlayn Mbakera for the 9 March vote, which was necessitated by the death of councillor Julius Neumbo who died in a car crash last year.

- sklukowski@nepc.com.na

2020-03-05