LPM the vehicle to drive us into the future

Macolm X was one of the greatest revolutionary thinkers of the 20th century. Undoubtedly, he was one of the most controversial figures who was often accused of reverse racism and hatred.

Yet, his critically acclaimed legacy is credited with the cultural and political resistance of oppressed African-American people during the Jim Crow era. The greatest feature of Malcolm X was his revolutionary parrhesia. The term parrhesia is loosely defined as free speech.

Deeper research reveals that the term parrhesia goes back to the publication of Plato’s Apology, in which Socrates says “the cause of my unpopularity was my parrhesia, my fearless speech, my frank speech, my plain speech [and] my unintimidated speech”.

The same concept of parrhesia can also be applied to the birth of the Landless Peoples Movement (LPM), as well as with the political vision and articulation of Change Campainer Bernadus Swartbooi. The LPM has brought a new youthful, vibrant and dynamic element to the Namibian political landscape.

Bernadus Swartbooi truly personified the spirit of tenacity, character and daring. While still part of the corrupt neo-liberal ruling party, he was the only member of parliament from the Swapo benches who publically opposed the construction of the new parliament building.

Furthermore, he demonstrated tremendous courage by challenging the hypocrisy of Swapo’s land policy and sacrificed his position as a deputy minister. Swartbooi’s unwavering stance on land, bespoke an audacious sincerity and brought to the fore the boiling urgency of the need to resolve the land question.

The attraction of LPM is the foundation of parrhesia, which brought about the movement. Moreover, the enchanting charm of LPM is its swagger, its style and bold confrontational valour. This is in contrast to the old, corrupt and tired ruling party. The element of parrhesia is central to the rebirth, re-imagination and rejuvenation of Namibia. The subdued and sanitised social and political landscape has relegated Namibia to junk status.

With opposition politics in perpetual slumber, LPM can rise as a dominant force which can contest for power successfully. The scope and nature of LPM’s parrhesia has been unconventional and sharply challenging of the current political order.

The rise of LPM and the Student Command Element has the potential of producing many organic intellectuals and activists that can bring about revolutionary change in Namibia.

The poor, landless, peasants and land dispossessed people are yearning for a new political platform that can establish dominion through parrhesia. LPM is that vehicle.

S. Bahwaduba

Keetmanshoop

2018-11-23 09:58:25 1 months ago