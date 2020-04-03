Lufthansa repatriates close to 1 200 to Germany Staff Reporter National Khomas

Lufthansa has since Monday repatriated close to 1 200 passengers back to Germany from Namibia, due to the global Covid-19 outbreak.

The airline in a media statement said it has also extended the repatriation process, with flights scheduled from Windhoek to Frankfurt and Munich.

The repatriation, however, ended on 1 April 2020, but the airline scheduled additional repatriation flights yesterday while another two are scheduled to leave today and tomorrow respectively.

Lufthansa said with the planned repatriation flights, Lufthansa is offering over a thousand seats for passengers to fly back to Germany.

“In order to bring as many people as possible back home quickly, the Lufthansa Group airlines is also operating numerous special flights all over the world,” it noted.

Further, it said since 14 March 2020 to date the Lufthansa Group airlines have flown more than 52,000 travellers back to their home countries which include Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium on over 270 special flights from around 60 airports on all five continents.

“Around 50 further flights are already in preparation, clients are tour operators, cruise liners and the governments of the above-mentioned countries. - Nampa

In addition, the Lufthansa Group has already operated 13 special cargo flights with relief supplies on board,” said the airline.

Namibia Airline Company spokesperson, Dan Kamati did confirm to Nampa that such flights are schedule adding that many countries want to repatriate their citizens back home.

“Namibia has also repatriated some of our own from Europe to get them closer to their families,” he added.

Countries like the United States of America has also put in place measures to repatriate their citizens home from all over the world. - Nampa

