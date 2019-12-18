Luis Munana is Popya’s most influential youth of the year Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

×

WINDHOEK – The year is about to end and as we wrap up the final Youth Corner edition, we chose fashion model and businessman, Luis Munana as the most influential youth of the year for the outstanding work he has been doing over the years.

At the age of 28, Munana is one of the creative personalities highlighted in the 2019 Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list which made him the second Namibian to make it on the prestigious South Africa-based entrepreneurship magazine, after Sandra Mwiihangele.

Born in Rundu, Munana is also the founder of Namibia’s first original animated cartoon and puppet show ‘Waka Waka Moo’ which is currently airing in the country and overseas.

To add to his uncountable achievements, the former Big Brother contestant is the co-founder and host of a lifestyle, fashion and entertainment TV show, Voigush Africa and the founder of Windhoek Fashion Week.

Throughout his career, Munana has created hundreds of employment in the country and he continues to do what he does best, which is eradicating youth unemployment in the country, improving early childhood development and refining the growing fashion and entertainment industry.

In an interview with Youth Corner, Munana said what drives him in life is the passion to fill gaps in life.

“They say necessity is the mother of invention when the need for something becomes essential, you are forced to find ways of getting or achieving it. And when there are unfulfilled gaps, I fill them because there might not be anyone else to do it,” said the easy-going Munana.

Munana encouraged the youth to watch out on what they spend their time on and to reduce the energy they spend on social media and start investing their time in productive things.

He said “People should be responsible with what they post on social media. What you post online might also affect another person so we must always take responsibilities for our actions.”



2019-12-18 10:40:56 | 5 hours ago