M-Net to document King Tee Dee life

Kwaito act Martin Morocky formerly known as The Dogg, and now King Tee Dee says his life as an artist, businessperson and a family man will feature on M-Net production this year, with more information to be announced at a later stage.

King Tee Dee revealed last week when he shared his plans for the year and his second concert known as ‘280919’ to be hosted in the capital this September. King Tee Dee started the year with a bang by hitting number one spot on Itunes with his first single as King Tee Dee, One I Love featuring Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz. The song also aired on South African youth radio station, YFM, giving local unique sound to filter South African homes and beyond. “My music has grown into an international brand. Not only my music but also my different business ventures including my clothing line (Mshasho Wear). I can proudly confirm that my life will be documented through M-Net, and I look forward to sharing our beautiful country with the rest of the world,” informs King Tee Dee.

“As the weeks go by, more information will be shared through our public relations agency,” he adds. Public relations and communications agency, Poiyah Media, the agency responsible for King Tee Dee events, has once more been entrusted to execute 280919 concert in Windhoek expected to attract about 20 000 music lovers. Founder of Poiyah Media, Ilke Platt, is humbled to be part of such a big event. “We must attest that being selected to host one of the biggest, if not the biggest event in the country, is an honour.”

She further announces that tickets have been available via Webtickets as from last week. “This year we allowed room for various suppliers, seeing the nature of this business. We would like to announce Webtickets as our vendor for all ticket sales throughout all Pick N Pay stores countrywide. They have shown their professionalism through many big events in the country and we’re sure that they will allow ease at the gates this year and smooth transaction with ticket sales,” says Platt.

The tickets of the event is officially on sale, with general tickets going for N$30, Golden Circle N$100 and VIP N$500. As from June 01, they be sold as follows; General N$50, Golden Circle N$150 and VIP N$750.

2019-03-08 11:13:21 24 days ago