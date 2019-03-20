Maltas nominees inspire Suiderlig learners

Pinehas Nakaziko

WINDHOEK - The ninth group of youth nominated to be part of the Maltas Club Namibia, a premier student club that caters for young students who do not only excel in their academic career, but also in other spheres of their lives, such as community work, recently held a motivational workshop at the Suiderlig High School in Keetmanshoop.



The purpose of this motivational day was to encourage the learners to take their studies seriously, and to reassure them that with hard work, discipline and humility one will always succeed. Twenty-year-old Patience Shafodino, a student in Arbitration and Dispute Resolution, motivated the learners that it is critical to recognise that their choices in every way, every example, and every experience when doing the right thing, is indeed creating a brand for themselves.



Congolese-born Honore Barera from the University of Namibia (Unam) says success always comes at a price, and different people choose different paths towards the achievements of their goals and career aspirations, be it personal or professional. International University of Management (IUM) Karuzerururua Ndjarakana told the learners that teamwork, communication and time management are very important to excel in one’s academic work.



The group also conducted face-to-face sessions with all the Grade 10s and 12s at the school and talked to them about career planning and varsity life. The motivational day was the first of its kind for both the Maltas nominees and the learners of the school. The responsibilities of the nominees will be to motivate learners in various schools countrywide starting from April 17 when they officially assume their responsibilities. .



