Man allegedly killed over cellular phone in Usakos

WINDHOEK - A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his friend over a cellular phone on Saturday in Usakos.

The deceased died after he was repeatedly punched and kicked all over his body by a 43-year-old suspect.

According to Namibian police spokesperson (Nampol) Chief Inspector Kaunapawa Shikwambi, the deceased and suspect were reportedly drinking together in a bar at Spitzkoppe settlement on Saturday afternoon.

It is alleged the deceased requested a cellphone from the suspect in order to make a phone call but he disappeared with the device. The suspect allegedly searched for the victim and found him a few hours later. The suspect allegedly attacked the victim by punching him with fists and kicked him all over his body until he fell to the ground. Victim allegedly died on the spot as a result of the injuries. The cellphone was recovered. The victim is from Windhoek and his next of kin were not yet traced. The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in Usakos Magistrate’s Court for his first appearance.

In an unrelated matter, a case of murder was reported at Kuisebmond police station after an 18-year-old Windhoek resident was stabbed to death on Sunday.

The deceased, Victor Xoagub was stabbed three times in the chest with a sharp object. Xoagub was pronounced dead upon arrival at Walvis Bay State Hospital.

It is alleged Xoagub and his friend were enjoying themselves when an unknown male person bumped himself into his friend.

“The two apparently apologised to each other. The deceased apparently confronted the person who bumped himself into his friend and the said person went to call his two friends,” explained Shikwambi.

Shikwambi further stated that Xoagub’s two friends are people of interest in the matter. The suspects are known but not arrested, as police investigations are ongoing.



2019-07-02 09:46:57 4 hours ago