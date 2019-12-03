Man arrested for bashing policeman

RUNDU - A 29-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after assaulting a police officer in Rundu on Thursday evening with a snooker pool stick. The alleged incident happened at 20h30 at a shebeen in Rundu.

The suspect was due for court yesterday.

“The police have arrested a suspect who unlawfully and intentionally used a snooker stick to assault a 43-year-old victim several times until he collapsed, resulting in multiple serious injuries on his body,” said the Nampol crime investigations coordinator for Kavango East region, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu.

The victim was identified as Arbogas Hapolite Kanyinga.

“The victim is a Namibian male, a police officer and was admitted at Rundu state hospital in a serious condition. The suspect is a Namibian aged 29 and was arrested,” Kanyetu further explained.

2019-12-03 07:14:27 | 20 hours ago