Man arrested for goat theft 

A 32-year-old man on Monday appeared in the Outapi Magistrate’s Court on allegations he stole 26 goats at Okalongo constituency in Omusati region. Crime and Investigation coordinator Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho said the incident happened on Saturday around 21h00 at Ouholondema village.

The accused, Paavo Jason Hitombwa (32), a Namibian male from Ongolo village, has been remanded in police custody. Another suspect has not yet been arrested and investigations continue.

The police have urged members of the public to assist with tracing the whereabouts of the other suspect, who remains at large but he is a resident of Okalongo.

Simaho said, according to information provided to police, the suspect herded the goats from the kraal of the complainant and slaughtered one of them.

The stock theft case under Act 12/1990, amended by act 4/1991 & Act 19/1993, was registered at the Onandjaba police station by the owner of the goats, Hango Heneliet (65), from Ouholondema village.

The remaining 25 goats, as well as the carcass of the goat that was slaughtered were recovered. The combined value of the stolen livestock is N$50 000.

