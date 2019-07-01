Man awaits PG’s decision in brother’s death

WINDHOEK - The prosecutor general is yet to pronounce herself in the matter of a man currently in police custody for allegedly killing his brother last year.

Accused, Immanuel Nepela, 28, is said to have inflicted stab wounds that resulted in the death of his older brother Salatiel Nghiyolwa in June 2018.

During his court appearance in Katutura Magistarte’s Court yesterday, Nepela was informed although the matter was on the court’s roll for the prosecutor general’s decision, such a decision was not yet available.

The prosecutor general is set to decide whether or not to prosecute and which charges to be prosecuted on. Furthermore, when and where he is to be tried.

Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo gave a final remand for such and postponing the matter to October.

Currently, Nepela is facing a charge of murder for Nghiyolwa’s death.

Nghiyolwa died after he was stabbed with a knife in the ribs at Ehambo dhaNehale informal settlement in Hakahana, Windhoek.

According to witnesses, Nghiyolwa who was a taxi driver took firewood the previous week to Nepela who sold grilled meat. The agreement was that Nepela would give Nghiyolwa N$20 later in the day for the firewood.

Later on, the brothers got into an argument, and it is alleged that Nepela then pushed and overpowered Nghiyolwa who dislocated his arm and strangled him which caused him to pass out for some time.

The following day, family members suggested that the brothers should be separated and told Nepela to move out of their shared shack. Furthermore, Nepela should go to the north, which he refused to do.

Witnesses indicated that Nepela was later seen that night crying while following the main road. He was allegedly holding a blood-stained knife saying that he had just killed his brother.

Nepela has since denied guilt when he took his preliminary plea to the charge. Nepela is currently in custody as he allegedly cannot afford his reduced bail of N$1500.

