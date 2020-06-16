Man charged for allegedly killing mother John Muyamba National Khomas

RUNDU – A 20-year-old man was denied bail yesterday in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court, where he appeared on a charge of murder for allegedly killing his biological mother.

The man, who hails from Gcigco village in Kavango West region, was arrested on Friday after he allegedly assaulted his mother to death when he kicked her all over the body with safety boots.

The suspect, Kandjimi Katjotjo Haingura, appeared before magistrate Helen Olaiya. Haingura appeared on a charge of murder read with the domestic violence Act, Act 4 of 2003.

According to the police, the accused was reprimanded by his mother after attempting to ride a donkey. He reportedly got angry and became aggressive before attacking his mother, who was identified as 57-year-old Nipembe Behetta. She died on the spot. The court explained the rights of the accused before he opted to apply for legal aid representation. “The State objects to the granting of bail due to the seriousness of the offence. It will not be in the public interest if he is released on bail and that there is an outrage, so it will be in his safety as well, and investigations are at an initial stage,” said the public prosecutor, Rauna Shihuuandu.

However, Haingura was also informed of his rights to apply for bail before he was returned into police custody. – jmuyamba@nepc.com.na

2020-06-16 09:43:42 | 9 hours ago