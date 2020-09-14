Man charged with distributing sex tape

A 31-year-old woman from Ondangwa in the Oshana region wants justice after her former lover, who is accused of distributing a sex tape involving both of them, was arrested over the weekend.

According to the complainant, the man allegedly filmed the sexual encounter with the intention of blackmailing her.

Oshana police spokesperson Inspector Thomas Aiyambo confirmed the detention of the suspect, saying he was arrested in Oshikango and is expected to appear in court today.

Aiyambo explained that a case was opened against the suspect at Ondangwa.

He has allegedly been on the run, however, the police with the assistance of the public pursued him, leading to his arrest.

The sex tape has since gone viral.

The complainant, who cannot be named, told New Era the video was filmed without her consent during October 2016.

“I was married then, however, there was a misunderstanding with my husband and we were separated since May. Due to life stress, I decided to go back to my ex. I did not know that he was filming me. But he has been sending me messages saying he will destroy and embarrass me if I did not satisfy his need,” she claimed.

She further claimed that in June this year the suspect called her demanding a cash amount of N$15 000.

“I refused to give him money, but then he told me that he will make sure that my life is destroyed and I will not be able to face the world.

To my surprise, after two weeks I received a video from one of my relatives. I was shocked, devastated and hopeless,” she added.

She further narrated that although she was back together with the husband, this fresh matter has created another misunderstanding, with the husband threatening to leave her. She said this forced her to open a case against the suspect.

“It is a relief that he is now behind bars. This should be a lesson to all men that have the evil mind of destroying and tarnishing women in this way,” she added.

Approached for comment, gender activist Nashilongo Shaanika who intervened in the matter explained their objective is to protect women in society.

“We did it. We decided to travel to the north to hunt the man down. We found him and he is behind bars now,” he said.

Shaanika claimed the suspect was also wanted for additional charges of allegedly raping different women.

“There are allegations that he raped different women and threatened them not to open cases with the police – we are investigating, we are also calling out any lady that was a victim at the hand of this man to reach out to us,” said Shaanika.

– ljason@nepc.com.na



2020-09-14 10:39:12 | 14 hours ago