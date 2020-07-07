Man commits suicide inside church

A 26-year-old has committed suicide inside a Windhoek church. The body of Haidula Hipopisha was discovered hanging inside the AFM Livingstone church in Wanaheda yesterday morning.

According to the police, the victim was found with an electrical cable around his neck. “It is alleged the victim earlier on messaged his elder sister and informed her that he is going to die in church and they should collect his body from there,” read the report. His next of kin was informed and no suicide note was found.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man also committed suicide inside the Kamanjab police holding cells, where he used a piece from his trousers to kill himself on Sunday morning. The victim had been detained for pointing of firearm a day before, around 10h00. Police said he was detained alone due to Covid-19 precautionary measures. Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man bled to death after he fell on a broken bottle while packing away the bottles inside a bar on Saturday evening. The incident happened at Oshikuyu in the Omusati region. The man, who was identified as Wilbard Mwadhina, was rushed to the Oshakati state hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

In another unrelated incident, a five-year-old girl died on her way to hospital after a snake bit her on Friday afternoon. According to the police, it is alleged the victim, Foibe Mukelaka Shiimweefeleni, in the company of other children, went in the bush to harvest gums from the trees. She then informed other children that a snake bit her. “The snake track was observed at the scene but the snake was not seen. The deceased died while being transported to Eenhana district hospital,” read the police report.

2020-07-07 10:25:03 | 4 hours ago