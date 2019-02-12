Man dies from savage gang beating

SWAKOPMUND - The Namibian Police Force in Erongo is investigating a case of possible murder after a man was found dead last Wednesday morning in Kuisebmond.

Three unknown men allegedly attacked the deceased, identified as Nakanyala Wilbard (41), and the thugs also robbed him of his mobile phone, according to the police.

Crime coordinator for the Namibian Police Force (Nampol) in Erongo region, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said the deceased arrived on Tuesday midnight at his friends’ shack in Menesia Kamatoto Street, Kuisebmond, and complained of pain on one side of his body.

According to the friend, the deceased told him three men had attacked him and stolen his mobile phone.

“The deceased apparently sat on the couch and decided to sleep there and the friend went to his bed and slept. Around 01h00, the friend heard the deceased allegedly going to the toilet and came back to sleep,” Iikuyu said.

However, on Wednesday at around 05h00, he was found unresponsive on the floor in front of the couch.

The deceased was employed at Grucan Construction, Walvis Bay.

Iikuyu indicated that an autopsy would be conducted this week to determine the exact cause of death.

Nampol is requesting assistance from residents who might have seen the deceased involved in a fight or being assaulted on Tuesday.

Iikuyu can be contacted at 0812464757, or Detective Warrant Officer Hermuth Marine at 0817653608.

