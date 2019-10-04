Man dies in horrible crash

Victoria Kaapanda



ONGWEDIVA – A 42-year-old man died on the spot when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with another car on Wednesday evening on the Ondangwa-Ongwediva road.

The victim was identified as Paulus Katawu Kuutondokwa from Okandjengedi.

A 23-year-old woman whose Toyota Yaris was involved in the crash, was rushed to the Oshakati state hospital after sustaining minor to serious injuries. She was, however, declared stable. According to the Oshana police spokesperson, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, the fatal accident took place near Ekolanaambo-Adolf location at around 21h15.

“It is alleged that a maroon Toyota Yaris, registration number N 6189 UP travelling from Ongwediva, collided with a silver maroon Toyota Corolla registration number N 2228 SH that was going in the opposite direction, from Ondangwa towards Ongwediva,” said Aiyambo. A case of culpable homicide was opened with the Ongwediva police.

