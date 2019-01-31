Man dies test-riding a motorbike

SWAKOPMUND - A man died on Tuesday evening in Swakopmund while test-riding a motor bike that he intended buying.

He was identified as Elgrego Wayne Swartz, 28, from Walvis Bay.

According to Nampol, Swartz on Tuesday evening around 21h15 went to Ocean View, Swakopmund with the intention to test-ride a silver Yamaha motorbike that he had wanted to buy after he saw it advertised on Facebook.

He took the bike from the seller and rode it without a protective helmet and while on the test-ride he lost control about 15 metres from the seller’s house and hit a boundary wall of one of the houses.

Swartz sustained serious head injuries and he died on the spot. His next of kin have been informed. Nampol yesterday indicated that a post-mortem would be carried out this week.



