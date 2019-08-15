Man found unconscious dies on way to hospital

WINDHOEK – The police are investigating a case in which a 24-year-old man was possibly hit by a vehicle after he was initially found lying unconscious in Pioneers Park on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased, Findano Hafeni Nghishongwa, left the house to load a spare wheel in a vehicle but after he took long to return someone went to look for him.

This week’s crime report says Nghishongwa was found lying between two vehicles on Saturday, one of which belonged to him. Nghishongwa died on the way to hospital.

According to Khomas regional crime investigation coordinator Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas, the post-mortem shows the deceased had injuries and police suspect he was hit by a vehicle.

‘’But the question is who was driving?” said Agas, adding that they have started an investigation to establish what happened.

The victim was found lying in Erasmus Street in Pioneers Park at about 15h00.

It is alleged Nghishongwa and another driver had parked their vehicles and went into the house to eat lunch. After a while, Nghishongwa went back alone to the vehicle to put a spare tyre in the loading box of a Toyota Land Cruiser, which he had collected from the house.

When the deceased took long to return, another person was sent to go call him but the person allegedly found him lying unconscious between two vehicles.

Agas said one car was parked in front of the other. He said the car in front was damaged on the bumper and the Landcruiser’s number plate was off.

Nghishongwa was a resident of Wanaheda. His next of kin were informed and the police investigation continues..

In a separate incident, an adult female was arrested after hitting another woman with a brick on the head which caused her death a day later. The incident happened at Omundaungilo cuca shops at around 18h00.

The crime report stated that a fight broke out between two women, and it is believed the deceased started beating the suspect with a brick. Furthermore, the suspect also assaulted the victim with the brick on her head and both sustained serious injuries which resulted in both being transported to Eenhana state hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, the deceased succumbed to her injuries on Friday at around 07h000 and her next of kin were informed. The suspect is believed to have a month-old baby. She is in police custody.

2019-08-15 07:46:08 2 hours ago