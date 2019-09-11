Man hacks girlfriend then hangs himself 

WINDHOEK- A Windhoek man hanged himself in the bushes in Okapuka area after allegedly hacking his 30-year-old girlfriend with a panga on Saturday.

The woman was struck on the head and hands, causing multiple injuries. According to the police statement, the victim was admitted to Katutura State Hospital in a serious condition.

The police said it was not known at this stage what led to the incident. It happened at Rafindim Street, Maroela location in Katutura. After hacking the girlfriend, the suspect allegedly also cut himself with the same axe before fleeing the scene in his car.

“The suspect in this matter has committed suicide by hanging himself with a plastic rope in the bushes of Okapuka area. His car and the axe used to hack the victim the previous night were found in the vicinity of the body. His next of kin were informed and police investigation continues.”

In a separate matter, a 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly tried to suffocate his wife with blanket following an argument in Swakopmund. The man further damaged properties valued at N$8 000, police say. The incident happened on Saturday evening at Matutura in Swakopmund.

In another case, a 31-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his uncle with a broken bottle on both arms after an argument in Rehoboth. The 41-year-old uncle was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital where he was admitted but later succumbed to injuries. The incident happened at Boozeram Block F around 16h00 on Sunday.

2019-09-11 07:51:08 16 hours ago