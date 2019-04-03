Man killed in row over watch

ONGWEDIVA – An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly fatally stabbed and killed a 21-year-old in a brawl over a watch on Monday evening.

The incident happened at Omuthiya waShikongo cucashops at Oshuushe village in the area of Ondangwa in Oshana Region.

Warrant Officer Frieda Shikole of the Police Public Relations Office in Oshana confirmed the incident.

According to Shikole, the two reportedly wrestled for the suspect’s newly bought watch.

“In the process, the deceased allegedly broke the watch. The accused got angry and took out an Okapi knife and stabbed the deceased,” the warrant officer related.

The deceased was stabbed once in the chest and he died on the spot.

The suspected murder weapon was recovered and investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, a Chinese national was robbed at gunpoint by seven masked man on Monday at Oshakati.

According to the police, three of the men were armed with pistols while another had a panga.

The man entered a shop and demanded money from the victim while holding her at gunpoint.

The suspects fled with N$2000 cash and two cellphones worth N$29 000.

“After they took the items, they jumped into a black sedan without number plates and drove off. After the police attended the scene, we were tipped off by a public member about the whereabouts of the car, which led us to a house at Uupindi,” stated the warrant officer.

A black Golf 5 GTI used as a gateway car was found parked in the garage at the house at Uupindi.

Police also found a black pistol with eight magazines on top of a cupboard in a living room.

The money has not been recovered and no suspect has been arrested by yesterday morning.

