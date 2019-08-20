Man killed over a comb in Keetmans police cells

WINDHOEK- A fight over a comb at the Keetmanshoop police station holding cells claimed the life of a

21-year-old man over the weekend. The incident happened at about 10h00. In a crime report issued by Nampol spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi, a fight occurred in cell one amongst inmates allegedly over a comb after which they started hurling insults at each other – leading to physically assaults.

The deceased was identified as Ernesto Jahrs, who was detained for assault through threatening. “The members on duty went to the cell upon hearing noise and found one inmate injured. He was immediately taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead by the doctor. His next of kin is informed and police investigation continues,” Shikwambi said.

In another incident, a man committed suicide after stabbing his wife about seven times with a knife on Saturday at Etambo village, in Epembe Constituency in Ohangwena Region. Shikwambi stated the woman is in critical condition and was transported to Onandjokwe hospital where she is receiving medical attention. “It is not known as to what prompted the stabbing. After the incident, the suspect was found hanging on a tree with a rope around his neck,” said Shikwambi. The deceased is Immanuel Nehale.

An attempted murder case was opened at Outapi Constituency in Omusati Region, after a woman was beaten with wooden sticks all over her body and sustained serious injuries. The victim is admitted in Outapi State Hospital. The suspect was arrested and will appear before court. Police investigation continues.

