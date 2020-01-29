Man killed stopping panga wielding attacker

Obrein Simasiku

OMUTHIYA - A 47-year-old man was killed while intervening in a panga attack at Okayele village in Oshikoto region, the police said yesterday. The man, who was identified as Paulus Shikweyo, attempted to stop a son from hacking his mother, when the son turned the weapon on him and fatally hacks him to death.

The incident happened at around 23h00 on Monday. It is alleged the victim was running behind the suspect who was pursuing his mother with a panga held in his hands, with the aim of attacking her. As such, the suspect turned on him and reportedly hacked him twice on the forehead, three times on the right arm and twice on the left arm, according to Oshikoto police crime investigations coordinator Naomi Katjiua. The deceased died on the spot.

In addition, Katjiua said the trio were drinking together around 22h00 at a local cuca-shop prior to the gruesome act. “When they arrived home, the suspect allegedly started complaining that his mother likes to gossip about him.

Thereafter he went into his room and collected a panga and approached the mother who ran away screaming for help, that is how the deceased got caught up as he tried to stop him,” explained Katjiua. The suspect (28) whose identity is known cannot be revealed, as he did not appear in court.

