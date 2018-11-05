Man kills colleague at construction site

WINDHOEK – The family of a man who worked at a construction site in Otjomuise are torn apart after his colleague allegedly stabbed him senselessly 10 times a week ago.

The incident happened in the early hours of last Saturday, at 01h00, after three colleagues return to the site where they were staying, from a night out.

The deceased, identified as Sam Shithigona, 41, died instantly after being stabbed with a knife on his body. Shithigona was a truck driver at the site.

The suspect, Andreas Nakashimba, 26, appeared in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court last week where he was denied bail.

According to a relative of the deceased, who prefer anonymity, it is rumoured that the suspect stabbed Shithigona out of ‘jealous’ relating to his work.

The relative told New Era that it is alleged the three colleagues were out and upon returning back to the site, a fight broke out leading to the fateful incident.

Although the police report indicated that the deceased was stabbed three times, the relative member said the autopsy stated that Shithigona was stabbed 10 times. “It is a painful and horrible death. We are Christians and are told by the Lord to forgive,” said the relative.

Shithigona was laid to rest last Saturday at Oniimwandi.



